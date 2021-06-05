ENG vs NZ: Burns and Southee dominate the headlines

Rory Burns hit a superb 132 for England

England rode on Rory Burns' third Test century to end on 275/10 against New Zealand. Resuming Day 4 on 111/2, England were on the back foot, losing wickets in a hurry. Burns kept his composure to bring up a superb century. New Zealand claimed a 103-run lead as Tim Southee took six wickets. The Kiwis have lost two wickets in their second innings.

England lose four wickets in no time

England resumed Day 4 on 111/2 after rain washed away the third day of the Test match. And the Kiwis were all over England at the start. Kyle Jamieson dismissed Joe Root and then England were reduced to 146/6 in no time. The hosts saw four wickets fall in a space of 35 runs. Daniel Lawrence and James Bracey registered ducks.

Southee clinches six wickets to hurt England

Southee was the destruction in chief. The right-arm pacer, who had earlier dismissed Zak Crawley on Day 2, claimed three wickets in the morning session. He came back and got Ollie Robinson with a sharp bouncer. Southee then got his sixth wicket by dismissing Burns in the end. He swung the ball both ways and bowled in the channel to derive success.

Southee claims these feats after running riot

Southee registered his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He has the fourth-most Test five-fors for New Zealand after Richard Hadlee (36), Daniel Vettori (20), and Chris Cairns (13). Southee is presently the third-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in Tests. This was Southee's fourth five-wicket haul against the Three Lions. He registered his best spell against England (6/43).

Defiant Burns gets a deserved century

After getting to a fifty on Day 2, Burns kept his calm despite wickets falling at the other end. He hung on and played patiently, stitching a much-needed 63-run partnership alongside Robinson. England were down to 223/9 before Burns took charge and played aggressively. He shared a 52-run stand alongside James Anderson. Burns hit 16 fours and a six in his valiant knock.

England pay the price for poor shot making

England will not be happy with the strokes the batters played. Ollie Pope lost concentration and his decision to walk too far outside his off stump resulted in his dismissal. Lawrence went hard at a ball that was going away before the gap between Bracey's bat and pad hurt him. Mark Wood went for the expansive drive as Stuart Broad decided to slog.

Watchful New Zealand lose two wickets

New Zealand have gone past the 50-run mark, with opener Tom Latham leading the charge with a watchful knock. Devon Conway, who slammed 200 in the first innings, was dismissed for 26 by Robinson. Kane Williamson departed next as Robinson claimed his second.