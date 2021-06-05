England vs NZ: Tim Southee takes his 12th five-wicket haul

Tim Southee ripped apart England on Day 4 of the first Test

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has taken his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He achieved the milestone on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test against England at Lord's. Southee ran through England's middle-order as play resumed on Day 4. The right-arm seamer has brought the Kiwis back into the game after the hosts were cruising. Here is more.

Dismissals

Southee tears apart England on Day 4

England resumed the day on 111/2 and Joe Root was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson. England gained slight momentum and were 140/3. However, Southee broke the partnership between Ollie Pope and Rory Burns by dismissing the former. Southee then struck in his next two overs, sending back Daniel Lawrence and James Bracey respectively. Debutant Ollie Robinson scored a valiant 42 before Southee got his wicket.

Twitter Post

Well bowled, Southee

Feats

Fourth-most five-wicket hauls for New Zealand

Southee has registered his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He has the fourth-most Test five-fors for New Zealand after Richard Hadlee (36), Daniel Vettori (20), and Chris Cairns (13). Southee is presently the third-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in Tests. This was Southee's fourth five-wicket haul against the Three Lions.

Information

England's hopes firm on Rory Burns

England opener Rory Burns is approaching a defiant century in the ongoing Test. He has gone past the 80-run mark. The hosts have already lost six wickets today after a rain-hit third day which saw no play. Kyle Jamieson has three wickets so far.