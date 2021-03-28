The three-match ODI series between India and England saw a number of unique feats. In the series finale, the two teams set a new record for hitting the most number of sixes in a three-match ODI series. The feat was achieved during the Indian innings, which recorded as many as 11 sixes. Overall the series saw 67 sixes. Here is more on the same.

Record The record was broken with the 58th six

The significant record was broken in the first innings, which saw the 58th six getting struck (combined by India and England). Notably, the previous-most was 57 (New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2019). It is interesting to note that Team India features on the next two spots as well (56: India vs England, 2017 and 55: India vs West Indies, 2019).

Information Bairstow, Pant starred in the sixes tally

In the three-match ODI series, England opener Jonny Bairstow finished with most number of maximums (14). He also smashed 17 fours in the series. For the hosts, the flamboyant Rishabh Pant launched the most number of sixes (11).

India India smashed 11 sixes in 3rd ODI

The Indians started off with a bang as Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma shared a century-stand. After their dismissal, Pant and Hardik Pandya brought back India in the game. They carried an aggressive approach, having smashed as many as eight sixes between them. Meanwhile, all-rounder Shardul Thakur also chipped in with three sixes, taking the total to 11.

2nd ODI A record tally of sixes in 2nd ODI