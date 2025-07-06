Page Loader
'Just a simple Buddhist monk...': Dalai Lama's birthday message
Dalai Lama appealed for compassion and emphasized human values and religious harmony

By Snehil Singh
Jul 06, 2025
03:57 pm
The 14th Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, turns 90 on Sunday. He shared a birthday message on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with his followers. In the message, he appealed for compassion and emphasized human values and religious harmony. "I am just a simple Buddhist monk; I don't normally engage in birthday celebrations," he wrote in his post.

Focus on human values, Dalai Lama says in message

The Dalai Lama's birthday message urged followers to achieve peace of mind through compassion. He appreciated initiatives highlighting compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism on his behalf. "As for myself, I will continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values," he said. The Tibetan spiritual leader expressed determination from Buddha's teachings and Indian masters like Shantideva.

Dalai Lama's post on X

Tibetan leader hopes to live another 30-40 years

The Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations will be held in McLeodganj, attended by several prominent figures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him "an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline." He prayed for the Tibetan spiritual leader's continued good health and long life. The Dalai Lama hopes to live another 30-40 years to serve sentient beings and Buddha Dharma.

Only Gaden Phodrang Trust can recognize my reincarnation: Dalai Lama

On July 2, the Dalai Lama reiterated that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust can recognize his future reincarnation. This statement excludes China's involvement in naming the next Dalai Lama. The process involves consulting heads of Tibetan Buddhist traditions and the oath-bound Dharma Protectors, linked to the Dalai Lama lineage, following historical and spiritual protocols.