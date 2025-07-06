'Just a simple Buddhist monk...': Dalai Lama's birthday message

The 14th Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, turns 90 on Sunday. He shared a birthday message on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with his followers. In the message, he appealed for compassion and emphasized human values and religious harmony. "I am just a simple Buddhist monk; I don't normally engage in birthday celebrations," he wrote in his post.

Message details Focus on human values, Dalai Lama says in message The Dalai Lama's birthday message urged followers to achieve peace of mind through compassion. He appreciated initiatives highlighting compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism on his behalf. "As for myself, I will continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values," he said. The Tibetan spiritual leader expressed determination from Buddha's teachings and Indian masters like Shantideva.

Twitter Post Dalai Lama's post on X 90th Birthday Message



On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in… pic.twitter.com/bfWjAZ18BO — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) July 5, 2025

Celebration details Tibetan leader hopes to live another 30-40 years The Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations will be held in McLeodganj, attended by several prominent figures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him "an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline." He prayed for the Tibetan spiritual leader's continued good health and long life. The Dalai Lama hopes to live another 30-40 years to serve sentient beings and Buddha Dharma.