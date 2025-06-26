China's rapid progress in space-based military tech is concerning: US

China is advancing "breathtakingly fast" in space military technologies, posing a strategic threat to the United States , US Space Force (USSF) Commander General Stephen Whiting has said. He highlighted three areas of concern regarding China's growing capabilities, including its space-based targeting system for locating and striking US and allied forces across the Indo-Pacific region.

Targeting concerns Chinese military uses space-based targeting systems for precision strikes The Chinese military employs space-based targeting systems for over-the-horizon precision strikes on key US military assets. General Whiting said he agrees with USSF Indo-Pacific commander Anthony Mastalir that China is "using increasingly large numbers of satellites to find, fix, track and target US and allied terrestrial capabilities." These include aircraft carriers and other American assets.

Satellite strength Over 510 ISR-capable satellites by end of last year According to the US Space Force's latest space threat fact sheet, the Chinese military had over 510 intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR)-capable satellites by the end of last year. These satellites are equipped with optical, multispectral, radar, and radio frequency sensors to detect US military assets and activities. In the last 10 years alone, China has launched 875 satellites into orbit.

Countermeasures China's advanced weapons to counter US space capabilities General Whiting also flagged China's deployment of advanced weapons to counter US space capabilities. These include "soft kills" like reversible cyberattacks, satellite communication, and GPS jamming, as well as "hard kills" such as high-energy lasers. He specifically mentioned China's direct-ascent anti-satellite rockets and missiles, along with co-orbital anti-satellite systems, as examples of these countermeasures.