What's the story

With the United States tightening its immigration policies and tech layoffs continuing, Indian professionals are increasingly looking for alternative visa options.

Immigration experts have noted a spike in demand for L-1, O-1, and EB-5 visas.

The Economic Times reported that EB-5 visa applications have increased by 50% since January 2023.

These visas are currently available for Indian nationals and offer travel authorization to America within three to six months.