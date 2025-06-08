Didn't get H-1B? You can try for these US visas
What's the story
With the United States tightening its immigration policies and tech layoffs continuing, Indian professionals are increasingly looking for alternative visa options.
Immigration experts have noted a spike in demand for L-1, O-1, and EB-5 visas.
The Economic Times reported that EB-5 visa applications have increased by 50% since January 2023.
These visas are currently available for Indian nationals and offer travel authorization to America within three to six months.
Visa shift
H-1B visa numbers declining
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) data shows a 27% year-on-year decrease in shortlisted H-1B applications. This is the lowest number of applications since FY21.
The US grants 85,000 H-1B visas each year, with Indians getting around 70%.
The Donald Trump administration has increased scrutiny of H-1B visas since early 2025.
Strategy
Demand for L-1 and O-1 visas rises
The demand for L-1 and O-1 visas is also on the rise as they don't have annual caps like H-1B visas.
Some companies are temporarily transferring their workers to countries like Canada to qualify for the L-1 visas, which can lead to Green Cards when these employees head to the US.
Others are opting for EB-2 NIW (National Interest Waiver) visas, which are meant for advanced degree holders working in US national interests.