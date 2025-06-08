What's the story

Water scarcity is a growing global concern, with half of the world's population facing severe water shortages for at least one month every year, according to the United Nations.

The problem is expected to worsen in the coming decades due to climate change, depletion of aquifers, saltwater intrusion, and rising urban populations.

A radical new desalination technology could be a solution: deep-sea desalination plants on the ocean floor.