'Outlander' S08 to premiere in early 2026: Everything to know 

Starz has announced that the eighth and final season of Outlander will premiere in early 2026. The announcement was made recently during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con , where stars, producers, and fans gathered to celebrate the beloved series. The final season will conclude the epic love story of Jamie and Claire Fraser, played by Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, respectively. A special teaser was also released during the event.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser here Every promise, every sacrifice, every moment has led to this. The final season of Outlander premieres early 2026. pic.twitter.com/eRahq12UtL — Outlander Universe (@Outlander_STARZ) July 25, 2025

Release sequence Meanwhile, prequel series 'Blood of My Blood' releases next month The final season of Outlander will follow the upcoming prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood. This spinoff will explore the origins of Jamie's parents and is set to premiere on August 8, 2025. The early-2026 release window for Outlander S08 gives fans a chance to catch up on this new series before diving into the final chapter of Jamie and Claire's story.

Storyline Season 8 will adapt these novels The eighth season of Outlander will be based on Diana Gabaldon's novels Written in My Own Heart's Blood and Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone. To recall, the seventh season ended with a shocking twist that suggested Jamie and Claire's stillborn daughter, Faith, may have survived. The show has spawned 91 episodes so far and is streaming on Netflix.