What these 5 roles reveal about Michelle Pfeiffer's range

Michelle Pfeiffer has ruled Hollywood for decades, thanks to her versatile acting skills and charming performances. Over the years, she has played a variety of roles, which have left a mark on audiences and critics alike. Her knack for getting into the skin of different characters with depth and authenticity has made her one of the most respected actors in the industry. Here are five iconic roles that show her talent and range.

Crime drama 'Scarface' as Elvira Hancock In Scarface, Pfeiffer played the role of Elvira Hancock, a character who took her to stardom. Her performance as the glamorous yet troubled character opposite Al Pacino was both compelling and memorable. The success of the movie helped establish Pfeiffer as a leading actor in Hollywood in the 1980s.

Musical drama 'The Fabulous Baker Boys' as Susie Diamond In The Fabulous Baker Boys, Pfeiffer starred as Susie Diamond, a lounge singer who becomes part of a duo of brothers. Her performance received widespread acclaim and earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. The film not only highlighted her acting talents but also her singing talents.

Superhero film 'Batman Returns' as Catwoman/Selina Kyle Pfeiffer's portrayal of Catwoman in Batman Returns has always been one of her most iconic roles. She added a lot of complexity to Selina Kyle, striking a perfect balance between vulnerability and fierce independence. Her performance is often cited as one of the best portrayals of Catwoman in film history.

Period drama 'Dangerous Liaisons' as Madame de Tourvel In Dangerous Liaisons, Pfeiffer as Madame de Tourvel highlighted her incredible talent to delve into profound emotional and moral intricacies. Her subtle performance not only gave the film critical acclaim but also established her as an actor who could handle complex roles with grace. This role only added to Pfeiffer's illustrious career in Hollywood as a versatile and talented actor.