Ye's accuser 'in hiding'; lawyer reveals shocking update

Lauren Pisciotta, a past assistant of rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) , is reportedly in hiding after filing sexual assault allegations against him. Her lawyer, Arick Fudali, told the BBC that she has deleted most of her online presence and is currently "just sort of sitting around and hiding - letting this lawsuit play out." "She is suffering and has been suffering since she began working for Mr West." The civil case will return to court in the US next month.

Allegations Lawsuit filed in June 2024 Pisciotta (36), who began working for the rapper in 2021, first filed a lawsuit against him in June 2024. The suit alleged breach of contract, sexual harassment, and wrongful termination. In an amended claim filed earlier this month, she claimed that six days later, she became a victim of targeted "swatting," which she claims Ye was organizing. Swatting refers to the reporting of serious crimes at a specific location to prompt law enforcement raids.

Assault and harassment Ye allegedly raped Pisciotta while working on 'DONDA' Pisciotta alleged that Ye sexually assaulted her while he was working on the DONDA album. She claims he came to her hotel room, demanded to use her shower, and then raped her orally. The lawsuit also claimed that Ye frequently engaged in sexual activity with Yeezy staff members in the office, recorded these encounters, and sent them to Pisciotta.

Discrimination Rapper exposed employees to 'extreme displays of racism'? Pisciotta also alleges that Ye "exposed his employees to extreme displays of racism and antisemitism on a daily basis." The lawsuit states, "Ye constantly used derogatory, antisemitic slurs, and interrogated employees he suspected were Jewish." "On multiple occasions, Ye demanded that his assistants and other employees draw swastikas in the workplace."