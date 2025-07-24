Toe fracture! Rishabh Pant could be out for six weeks

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to be ruled out of the 4th Test against England after reportedly suffering a toe fracture. Pant coped a blow while batting on Day 1 at Old Trafford. He was taken off the field in the final session. As a report by The Indian Express, Pant has been advised six weeks of rest owing to a fracture. In Manchester, Pant scored a 48-ball 37 before retiring hurt.

Injury impact How Pant was hit by a yorker In the second session, Pant and Sai Sudharsan took India past 200 before an untimely injury perturbed the former. Chris Woakes, in the 68th over, bowled a precise yorker to Pant, who attempted a reverse sweep. While the ball hit his right foot, England's LBW appeal was turned down by the on-field umpire. They took a review but to no avail. Pant was reeling in pain with swelling on his right foot. He was eventually taken off by a mini-car.

Statement Scan report shows fracture Pant could be ruled out for six weeks, as confirmed by a BCCI source to The Indian Express. "The scan report showed a fracture and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a pain killer. He still needs support to walk though and chances of his batting looks very bleak," they said.

Replacement What about his replacement? The report also stated that Ishan Kishan could be added to India's squad ahead of the 5th Test at The Oval. India already have Dhruv Jurel, who kept wickets at Lord's in place of Pant. Notably, Pant is the latest entrant on the growing list of injured Indian players in England. Earlier, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the series due to a knee injury. Meanwhile, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh were not available for the 4th Test.

Information BCCI's official update from Day 1 After stumps on Day 1, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an update on Pant's condition. "Pant was taken for scans from the stadium. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," read the statement.