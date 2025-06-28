Presenting Indian pairs with 100-plus partnerships in Tests at Edgbaston
Over the years, India and England have had some thrilling Test matches at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. The venue is known for its seam-friendly pitches and tough conditions, but many Indian batters have made their mark here. On this note, let's take a look at Indian pairs with 100-plus partnerships at this iconic venue in Test history.
Pant & Jadeja - 222 in 2022
Centuries from Ravindra Jadeja (104) and Rishabh Pant (146) helped India post 416/10 while batting first in the 2022 Edgbaston Test. Notably, the visitors were reeling at 98/5 when the duo joined each other. They added 222 runs to power India. Despite their efforts, England won this high-scoring contest, having chased down 378 in the fourth innings. This remains their highest-successful chase in Tests.
The 222-run stand between Pant & Jadeja is the highest sixth-wicket partnership by a visiting pair at Edgbaston (Tests). Overall, the duo recorded the fourth-highest partnership by an overseas pair at the venue.
Chauhan & Gavaskar - 124 in 1979
Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan are the only other Indian batters with a 100-plus stand at this stadium. The opening duo added 124 runs when India were asked to follow on in the 1979 Edgbaston game. While Gavaskar perished for 68 - his second half-century of the game, Chauhan contributed with 56 runs. Their efforts, however, could not save India from an innings defeat.