Indians with twin 50-plus scores in a Test at Edgbaston

The Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham has witnessed some remarkable performances by Indian cricketers in Test matches over the years. Despite the seam-friendly pitches and challenging conditions, several Indian batsmen have managed to make a mark at this iconic venue. On this note, let's take a look at Indian batters with twin 50-plus scores in a Test at Edgbaston.

#1 Gundappa Viswanath in 1979 Responding to England's first innings score of 633/5d in the 1979 Edgbaston Test, the visitors posted 297/10 as Gundappa Viswanath's 78 off 181 balls powered them. Despite his brilliance, India were folded for 297 and were asked to follow on. Viswanath made 51 off 119 balls in his second outing as his twin fifties could not save India from an innings defeat.

#2 Sunil Gavaskar in 1979 Viswanath was not the only Indian with twin fifties in the 1979 Edgbaston Test. Opener Sunil Gavaskar supported him with a fine 61 off 160 balls in India's first innings. The duo added 70 runs for the third wicket. Gavaskar tackled the new red cherry in the third innings as well, managing 68 off 117 balls on this occasion.

#3 MS Dhoni in 2011 Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni also hammered twin fifties in his side's defeat in the 2011 Edgbaston game. He contributed with a fiery 96-ball 77 as India posted a somewhat respectable 224/10 while batting first. Dhoni backed that knock with an unbeaten 74 off 79 balls in India's second-innings total of 244/10. England comfortably won this game by an innings and 242 runs.

#4 Virat Kohli in 2018 Virat Kohli was simply brilliant in the 2018 Edgbaston Test against England. India, while batting first, found itself in a precarious position at 100/5. However, then-captain Kohli came to the rescue with an impressive knock of 149 off 225 balls. Meanwhile, Kohli backed his hundred with a 93-ball 51 in the fourth innings though India failed to chase down 194 and lost the contest.