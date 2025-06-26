Colombo Test: Ton-up Nissanka, Chandimal power SL (290/2) against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka maintained their dominance over Bangladesh on Day 2 of the ongoing 2nd Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The Lankans bowled Bangladesh out for 247 in the first session. They outplayed the bowlers to finish on 290/2 at stumps. Pathum Nissanka and Dinesh Chandimal added a double-century stand after Lahiru Udara departed for 40. The former slammed an incredible ton.

Bangladesh Bangladesh's innings wrapped up in first session Bangladesh resumed on their overnight score of 220/8, with Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain in the middle. While Asitha Fernando quickly dismissed Ebadot Hossain, Islam took the visitors toward 250. The latter scored a 60-ball 33 before falling to debutant Sonal Dinusha. Notably, Dinusha and Asitha Fernando finished with three wickets each. Vishwa Fernando chipped in with two scalps.

Nissanka Nissanka joins Chandimal en route to his ton Nissanka and Udara got Sri Lanka off to a stellar start after the side bowled out Bangladesh for 247. They added 88 runs before Islam dismissed Udara. As mentioned, Nissanka joined Chandimal thereafter, with the duo taking the Lankans past 250. Nissanka and Chandimal continued with their exploits post-lunch. The former completed his ton in the third session, off 167 balls.

Stats Ton in second successive match Nissanka now has four tons in Test cricket. His tally also includes seven half-centuries. Notably, the Lankan opener slammed his second Test ton at home. During the series opener in Galle, Nissanka touched the 1,000-run mark in Test cricket. He attained the feat with his career-best score in the format. Nissanka slammed a 256-ball 187 (23 fours and 1 six) in the first innings.