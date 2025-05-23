Angelo Mathews is only SL captain with this record (Tests)
What's the story
Sri Lankan cricket's stalwart Angelo Mathews has announced his retirement from Test cricket.
The veteran all-rounder announced the big decision on social media.
His last appearance in the longest format will be in the first Test against Bangladesh next month at the Galle International Stadium.
Though Mathews scripted several prominent records in Test cricket, one of his feats remains unmatched by any Sri Lankan to date.
Here is that record.
ENG vs SL
SL's historic series win in England
As per ESPNcricinfo, Mathews is the only Sri Lankan captain with a Test series win on England soil to date.
He accomplished the milestone in 2014, when SL finished the two-match series with a 1-0 win.
While the opening Test in Lord's was drawn, the Lankans thrillingly prevailed in the Leeds match by 100 runs.
Notably, SL won the 1998 Oval Test against England. However, that was a one-off Test which is not counted among series.
Stats
Mathews starred with the bat
Notably, Mathews led from the front in the aforementioned 2014 series, having finished with 306 runs from four innings at 76.50.
He was the only batter with multiple hundreds in that series.
Mathews made 102 in the opening Test and followed it up with a fine 160 in the Leeds game.
The batter's only Test four-wicket haul also came in England's first innings of the second Test (4/44).
Legacy
Mathews's contribution to Sri Lankan cricket
Notably, in 2013, Mathews became Sri Lanka's youngest Test captain. He took the helm at the age of 25.
As captain, he led Sri Lanka to 13 wins in 34 matches, a record only bettered by Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene.
Mathews's tally also includes 15 defeats and six draws. The 37-year-old last led SL in the format back in 2017.
Achievements
Mathews's illustrious Test career
Mathews' Test career is defined by his stellar performance in 118 matches, where he scored 8,167 runs at an average of 44.6.
He recorded 16 tons besides 45 fifties.
He is Sri Lanka's fourth most capped player in the longest format and third in terms of most runs scored for Sri Lanka in Tests, behind legends Kumar Sangakkara (12,400 runs) and Mahela Jayawardene (11,814 runs).
His highest score was an unbeaten 200 against Zimbabwe in 2020.