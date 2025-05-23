What's the story

Sri Lankan cricket's stalwart Angelo Mathews has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

The veteran all-rounder announced the big decision on social media.

His last appearance in the longest format will be in the first Test against Bangladesh next month at the Galle International Stadium.

Though Mathews scripted several prominent records in Test cricket, one of his feats remains unmatched by any Sri Lankan to date.

Here is that record.