By Parth Dhall 02:44 pm May 28, 2024

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup is set to begin on June 1. Like the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) season, batters will be looking to cash in during the mega ICC tournament. However, slow and dry pitches in the Caribbean might give them a run for the money. Here are the batters with most fifty-plus scores in a T20 WC edition.

#1

Virat Kohli: 14

Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs in T20 World Cup history. He owns 1,141 runs from 27 games at an incredible average of 81.50. Notably, Kohli remains the only player with more than 10 fifty-plus scores in the tournament. He has recorded 14 such scores as of now. Notably, three of those half-centuries have come in the semi-finals.

#2

Chris Gayle: 9

West Indies veteran batter Chris Gayle has nine 50+ scores in the T20 World Cup. Universe Boss Gayle is the only player to have scored multiplte centuries in the tournament (2). His tally also includes seven fifties. Gayle has slammed 965 runs from 33 T20 World Cup games at 34.46. He has a strike-rate of 142.75 in the tournament.

#3

Rohit Sharma: 9

Like Gayle, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma owns nine fifty-plus scores in the T20 World Cup. However, he is yet to score a century in this regard. Rohit has scored 963 runs from 39 T20 WC encounters at an average of 34.39. However, his strike-rate of 127.88 is on the lower side. His highest score of 79* came against Australia at Bridgetown in 2010.

#4

Mahela Jayawardene: 7

Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene remains the only other batter with more than six fifty-plus scores in the T20 World Cup. He owns seven such scores. The former batter guided Sri Lanka to 21 wins, also tallying a ton. Notably, Jayawardene also starred in Sri Lanka's title-winning run in 2014. Overall, he owns 1,016 runs at 39.07 in the T20 World Cup.