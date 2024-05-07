Next Article

Lasith Malinga tops this tally with 32 wickets (Image source: X/@ICC)

T20 World Cup: Who has most wickets in winning cause?

What's the story The 2024 Men's ICC T20 World Cup will be underway on June 1 in the Caribbean and USA. As many as 20 teams will take part in the expanded tournament that has come a long way. Over the years, several match-winning bowling performances in the T20 World Cup have entertained the fans. Here are the bowlers with most T20 WC wickets in winning cause.

#1

Lasith Malinga: 32 wickets

Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga holds the record for taking the most wickets in the T20 World Cup in winning cause. Malinga, who grabbed eyeballs for his slingy action, owns 32 wickets at 14.06 while powering SL to 21 wins in the tournament. The tally also includes a fifer. Notably, Malinga led SL to the 2014 T20 World Cup title.

#2

Ravichandran Ashwin: 29 wickets

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was once a prolific wicket-taker in white-ball cricket. He was a mainstay spinner in India's squads for the 2012 and 2014 T20 World Cups. Ashwin has taken 29 wickets in 18 wins for India in the tournament. He averaged an incredible and maintained an economy rate of 5.64. His best T20 WC match figures (4/11) came in 2014 against Australia.

#3

Ajantha Mendis: 29 wickets

Mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis jeopardized the greatest batters in the late 2000s. He was simply unplayable when on song. The Lankan bowler spun SL to victory 14 times in the T20 World Cup. He took 29 wickets at an economy rate of 5.64. Mendis's average of 9.82 is the best for a bowler in winning cause (T20 World Cup).

#4

Shahid Afridi: 26 wickets

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi scalped 26 wickets in winning cause in the T20 World Cup. He averaged 17.53 and maintained an econmy rate of 6.0 in this regard. His tally included two four-wicket hauls. Afridi helped Pakistan win the 2009 T20 World Cup with his all-round exploits. He scored a fifty and took a wicket in the final against Sri Lanka at Lord's.