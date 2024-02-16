Ashwin is closing in on 100 Test wickets against England (Source: X/@BCCI)

What's the story Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has become the second-fastest bowler to complete 500 Test wickets. He accomplished the milestone with his first wicket in the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot. Ashwin has truly been stellar in whites as he became only the second Indian to complete 500 scalps in whites. Overall, he became the ninth bowler to accomplish the mark.

Stats

Second-fastest to get the landmark

While Ashwin took 98 Tests to complete 500 wickets, only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (87) has accomplished the milestone in fewer games. All other seven bowlers with 500-plus Test wickets have taken over 100 games to get the mark. Ashwin's average of 23-plus is the third-best among bowlers in the 500-wicket club. Only Muralitharan (22.72) and Glenn McGrath (21.64) are ahead.

Elite list

Ashwin joins these names

As mentioned, Ashwin became the second Indian to get 500 Test wickets as he joined Anil Kumble (619). Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (696), Stuart Broad (604), McGrath (563), Courtney Walsh (519), and Nathan Lyon (517) are the other bowlers in the 500-wicket club. Aside from Ashwin and Muralitharan, Lyon is the only other off-spinner on this list.

Ashwin vs England

Most Test wickets for India versus England

Ashwin has now raced to 98 wickets against England in 22 Tests, averaging 28-plus (5W: 6). During the second game in Visakhapatnam, he surpassed BS Chandrasekhar (95) to become India's highest wicket-taker against England in Tests. Ashwin now needs just a couple of scalps to become the second bowler after James Anderson (145) to complete 100 wickets in India-England Tests.

Fifers

Second-most fifers for India in Tests

While Ashwin owns 34 Test fifers, only Kumble (35) has taken more five-wicket hauls in India whites. The former can also go past Warne (37) to become the bowler with the second-most Test fifers. Muralitharan, who leads this chart with 67 fifers, is unlikely to be displaced at the top. Meanwhile, the 37-year-old has eight 10-wicket match hauls.

Home

350 wickets at home loading for Ashwin

Playing his 58th Test at home, Ashwin has raced to 347 scalps, averaging 21-plus. The tally includes 26 five-wicket hauls and as many as six 10-wicket match hauls. He can become the second bowler to complete 350 wickets in India after Kumble (350). Ashwin can also displace the latter to become India's highest wicket-taker at home.

Information

Crawley becomes Ashwin's 500th victim

England opener Zak Crawley became Ashwin's 500th victim. England openers added 89 runs with Ben Duckett leading the charge. Crawley, who managed 15, went for a sweep shot and managed a top edge with Rajat Patidar claiming a catch.