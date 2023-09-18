Ashwin returns for ODIs against Australia, Rahul to lead in first 2 ODIs

Ashwin returns for ODIs against Australia, Rahul to lead in first 2 ODIs

Written by Parth Dhall September 18, 2023 | 09:13 pm 3 min read

India and Australia will clash in three ODIs at home (Image source: X/@ICC)

The BCCI has announced Team India's squad for the impending three-match ODI series against Australia at home, starting September 22. KL Rahul will captain India in the first two ODIs, the squad for which excludes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya. The trio will return for the final ODI. Meanwhile, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has earned a call-up to the ODI side.

Rahul to lead India in first two ODIs

India's squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (captain and wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

India's squad for 3rd ODI

India's squad for 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot to host the series

The impending three-match ODI series will be India's litmus test ahead of the all-important ICC Cricket World Cup, starting October 5. The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, will host the series opener on September 22. Meanwhile, the final two games will be held at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore (September 24), and the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium (September 27).

Ashwin returns to the ODI setup

Ashwin, India's only off-spinner with over 450 Test wickets, returns to the ODI setup after over a year. The 37-year-old has had limited appearances in white-ball cricket of late due to the emergence of young spinners. As of now, Ashwin has taken 151 wickets from 113 ODIs at 33.49. He also owns 707 runs with the bat, including a half-century.

Ashwin to bolster India's spin attack

At present, the Indian spin attack comprises only left-armers - Kuldeep (left-arm wrist-spinner), Jadeja (slow left-arm), and Axar (slow left-arm). Notably, Axar could take up to 10 days to recover. An off-spinner in the form of either Ashwin or Washington Sundar could make a difference on Indian pitches. Since the latter is injury-prone, Ashwin could be ahead in the pecking order.

India won their eighth Asia Cup final

The Rohit-led India thrashed Sri Lanka in a record-breaking final to win their eighth Asia Cup title. India bowled SL out for a mere 50, with Mohammed Siraj taking a resounding six-wicket haul. He scripted history by taking as many as four wickets in a single over. India eventually won the match by 10 wickets, their biggest ODI win (in terms of balls remaining).

Regulars to play final ODI; Axar's participation subject to fitness

Regular skipper Rohit, senior batter Kohli, all-rounder Pandya, and spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been rested for the first two matches. These players will return for the final fixture of the series. As mentioned, Rahul will lead India in the first two matches. Besides, Axar has been selected for only the final ODI. His participation will be subject to fitness.

