Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 01, 2023 | 11:45 am 2 min read

Kuldeep has dismissed Babar twice in ODIs (Source: X/@ICC)

Arch-nemesis India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the blockbuster Match 3 of the 2023 Asia Cup. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host this duel on September 2. While the contest would be India's opener at the event, Pakistan thrashed Nepal by 238 runs in their first match. Here we decode the key player battles that can be on display.

Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi's opening spells have given nightmares to several prominent batters in recent years. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma would be required to tackle his thunderbolts in the powerplay overs. Though Afridi and Rohit have never met in ODIs before, the former has dismissed the Indian opener once in three T20I innings. Rohit has accumulated 22 runs off 25 balls in this battle.

Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf

Virat Kohli played a breathtaking 82*-run knock in his last assignment against Pakistan, in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. He smashed two successive sixes off Haris Rauf in the penultimate over to put India in command. While Kohli would be determined to replicate his heroics, Rauf will seek redemption. Notably, the latter has scalped 17 wickets in 10 ODIs this year.

Hardik Pandya vs Shadab Khan

Hardik Pandya will be required to score significant runs in the middle and end overs. As he enjoys batting against leg-spin, Shadab Khan can have a hard time against him. Across four international outings, Shadab has conceded 55 runs off 33 balls against Pandya without dismissing him even once. Pandya smashed the leggie for three successive sixes in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final.

Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah

Opener Fakhar Zaman has been an integral part of Pakistan's ODI team in recent years. Interestingly, Zaman rose to fame with a staggering century against India in the 2017 CT final. Though Jasprit Bumrah dismissed him in that contest, it turned out to be a no-ball. The Indian pace spearhead would like to get the better of Zaman this time around.

Babar Azam vs Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been nothing but a run machine in ODIs. The in-form Kuldeep Yadav can be handed the responsibility of keeping him quiet. Notably, the left-arm wrist-spinner dismissed Babar with a dream ball in the 2019 WC. Overall, he has dismissed the Pakistan star twice in three ODI meetings. Babar has garnered just 18 runs off 34 balls in this battle.

