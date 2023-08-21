1st ODI: Full-strength Afghanistan out to script history against Pakistan

Sports

1st ODI: Full-strength Afghanistan out to script history against Pakistan

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 21, 2023 | 10:03 am 3 min read

Afghanistan have never won an ODI against Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan and Pakistan will meet in a three-match ODI series in the build-up to the 2023 Asia Cup. All the matches will be played in Sri Lanka with the opener taking place on August 22. Notably, the Men in Green have never lost an ODI game to Afghanistan so far. Hence, Hashmatullah Shahidi's men can script history. Here is the preview of the opener.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota will host the series opener. The track here is usually on the slower side which can give substantial assistance to spinners. Chasing teams have won 13 of the 26 ODIs played here, losing 10. The match will be telecast live on Eurosport (3:00pm IST) and live-streamed on the FanCode app (paid subscription).

Here is the head-to-head record

Afghanistan and Pakistan have never met in a bilateral ODI series before. Meanwhile, the two sides have so far locked horns in four ODIs with the Men in Green emerging winners every single time. The two sides have not met in the 50-over format since their meeting in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Pakistan won that thrilling encounter by three wickets.

An enticing series on the cards

Both teams have named a full-strength squad for the series as some enticing action is on the cards. Afghanistan's spin attack is arguably the best in white-ball cricket at the moment. They will enjoy operating on Lankan tracks. Meanwhile, Pakistan boast a threatening pace attack. Their batting line-up looks more stable and solid than the Afghan side.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

Pakistan (Probable XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf. Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wafadar Momand.

Here are the key performers

Naseem Shah has claimed 13 wickets in just his first five ODI outings. Fakhar Zaman owns three scores of 180 or more in ODIs. He owns three tons in eight ODIs this year. Rashid Khan's ODI bowling average (18.52) is the best among full-member team bowlers with at least 50 wickets. Ibrahim Zadran has smashed 315 runs in five ODIs this year at 78.75.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (VC), Shadab Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Mohammad Rizwan, Ibrahim Zadran, Fakhar Zaman (C), Najibullah Zadran, Babar Azam, Mohammad Nabi (VC), Rashid Khan, Shadab Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Poll Which bowler will come on top in this duel?

Share this timeline