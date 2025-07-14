England vs India: Key takeaways from Lord's Test

England claimed a 2-1 lead (five-match series) after beating India in the 3rd Test at Lord's. The hosts successfully defended a mere 192, bowling India out for 170. Although England outclassed India on what was a riveting Day 5, Ravindra Jadeja's valiant effort made headlines. He slammed an unbeaten 61(181). Earlier, the match was defined by special tons from KL Rahul and Joe Root.

Match How the match panned out Electing to bat, England compiled 387, with Root's ton powering them. Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer. India responded with an identical score as Rahul scored a ton. Rishabh Pant (74) and Ravindra Jadeja (72) also shone. Washington Sundar's four-fer meant England perished for 192 thereafter. In the run-chase (Day 5), India slumped to 82/7. Jadeja played valiantly, but India fell 22 runs short.

Thrills Thrills and frills! The Lord's Test was loaded with riveting and dramatic moments. It all started in the second innings when openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley ensured that England play a solitary over before stumps on Day 3. Indian players targeted the duo with some expletives thereafter. The English bowlers responded with similar aggression and passion in the final innings, which certainly rubbed off on India.

Nair Karun Nair's lean patch continues Indian batters have been breaking a ton of records in the ongoing series. This resulted in India's win at Edgbaston. However, Karun Nair's batting form remains a grey area. Nair, who made his Test comeback in the series opener, faltered at the Home of Cricket. He was dismissed for 40 (62) and 14 (33). Will Nair be retained for the next Test?

Pain Pain gets the better of Pant Pant looked in pain while batting on Day 5. He didn't keep wickets for the majority of the match after injuring his finger on Day 1. However, the wicketkeeper-batter slammed a solid first-innings 74. Pant was expected to get India home on the final day. But he was dismissed through a good-length ball from Jofra Archer. Pain seemed to have perturbed him.

Run-out Pant's unfortunate run-out A crucial run-out brought England back in the first innings. Pant, who was batting alongside Rahul, was the victim here. Rahul later admitted that his desperation to score a century before lunch led to Pant's unfortunate run-out. India lost Pant in the final over before lunch. Although Rahul completed his ton in the second session, he perished to leave India at 254/5.

Archer The Jofra Archer effect! England were certainly bolstered with the return of Jofra Archer, who played his first Test in over four years. His return added the required spark to England's bowling. The speedster notched up speeds of around 150kph regularly. Notably, Archer dismissed both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sundar twice in the game. His first spell on the final day tormented India.

Stokes Stokes, the bowler Time and again, Ben Stokes has proved his match-winning knocks in Tests. However, Stokes seems to have rekindled his seam-up bowling in the ongoing series. The England captain produced some vital breakthroughs throughout the Lord's Test. His ball to dismiss KL Rahul on Day 5 nearly sealed the match for England. Stokes bowled the most overs for England in the final innings.