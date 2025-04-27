Decoding the greatest all-time Indian XI in Indian Premier League
What's the story
The Indian Premier League has showcased the best of Indian cricket, producing icons across every department.
Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has given fans plenty of top performers among Indians.
From Rohit Sharma's elegance to MS Dhoni's finishing power and Jasprit Bumrah's deadly spells, several legends have left a mark.
Here's a look at the all-time Indian IPL XI.
#
Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians)
Rohit is a six-time IPL winner and five-time champion as Mumbai Indians' captain. He has featured in all 18 seasons.
Rohit owns 6,856 runs in the IPL. The former Deccan Chargers ace ranks third for most Player of the Match awards (20).
He owns 45 tons and 2 tons.
Rohit has scored 2,976 runs as an opener, as per ESPNcricinfo.
#2
Gautam Gambhir (Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders)
Gautam Gambhir's IPL legacy stands tall as a two-time champion. The opener guided Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL triumphs in 2012 and 2014.
The former Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) ace managed 3,376 runs for KKR. He scored 4,217 runs in total.
As captain, he led KKR to 61 wins across 108 matches, with a win rate of 56.48%.
His impact remains unmatchable.
#3
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
No IPL XI is complete without Virat Kohli, the chase master who has spent 18 seasons with RCB.
While he doesn't boast an IPL trophy, Kohli has cemented his legacy as one of the all-time greats.
With 8,396 runs (most by any player), he also holds records for most fifties (68), hundreds (8), and highest runs in a season (973, 2016).
#4
Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions)
Suresh Raina will forever be remembered as a legend in IPL. He scored 5,528 runs at 32.51 from 2008 to 2021 (50s: 39, 100s: 1).
The first to reach 5,000 IPL runs, Raina became the first Indian player to hit 100 sixes in the IPL
Raina scored 4,687 runs for Chennai Super Kings. He spent two seasons with Gujarat Lions when CSK were suspended.
#5
MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant)
Legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is the wicketkeeper and captain of this side.
Dhoni, who led CSK to five titles. has won 134 of 230 games as captain with a 58.26% win rate.
A master finisher, Dhoni has 5,300-plus runs, over 200 dismissals (behind the stumps), and holds the record for the fastest IPL stumping (0.08 seconds).
#6
Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans)
One of India's finest all-rounders, Hardik Pandya, fits in this side.
With 2,600-plus runs and 75-plus wickets, Pandya is a true game-changer.
Pandya has five IPL titles — four with MI and one with Gujarat Titans. He led GT to the title in their debut season in 2022.
He again led GT to the final (2023) before returning to Mumbai Indians in 2024.
#7
Ravindra Jadeja (Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions)
Ravindra Jadeja won the inaugural IPL title with Rajasthan Royals in 2008. Since then, he has been a constant figure, playing every season barring 2010.
A four-time IPL winner, Jadeja owns 3,100-plus runs and 160-plus scalps in addition to 100-plus catches.
He is CSK's second-highest wicket-taker. He is also the only player with 3000+ runs and 100+ wickets in IPL.
#8
Piyush Chawla (CSK/KKR/PBKS/MI)
A two-time IPL champion with KKR, Piyush Chawla, is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL.
Chawla owns 192 wickets from 192 matches at 26.60. He last played in 2024.
Chawla managed 66 wickets for KKR at 27.80. He remains Punjab's highest wicket-taker (84) among spinners.
The former spin ace also represented Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. He showed longevity and substance.
#9
Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)
Mumbai Indians ace Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best pacers of the tournament.
His destructive death-bowling blended with lethal yorkers make him a true winner.
The three-time IPL champion with Mumbai, Bumrah owns 170 wickets in 138 matches (ER: 7.32,). He has five IPL titles with MI and is their joint-highest wicket-taker.
He has claimed 20-plus wickets in a season on 4 occasions.
#10
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (PWI/RCB/SRH)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a one-time IPL champion with Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016). He also won the Purple Cap (2016 and 2017).
Before playing for SRH, he represented the now-defunct Pune Warriors India.
Bhuvi, who joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025, is the highest wicket-taker among pacers in the IPL with 190 wickets in 184 matches.
He is SRH's top wicket-taker with 157 scalps.
#11
Yuzvendra Chahal (MI/PBKS/RCB/RR)
Yuzvendra Chahal is the IPL's highest wicket-taker and the first and only bowler to cross 200 wickets.
With 214 wickets in 169 matches, he is a must-pick spinner, known for his brilliance in the middle overs.
Currently with Punjab Kings, Chahal shone for Rajasthan Royals across three seasons and remains RCB's leading wicket-taker, claiming 139 wickets across eight seasons.