KKR and PBKS share the spoils at Eden Gardens: Details
What's the story
Match 44 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season saw Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings share the spoils at Eden Gardens.
Punjab posted 201/4 at Eden Gardens in 20 overs with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh hitting solid half-centuries.
In response, KKR were 7/0 after the 1st over before rain came pouring and the match was subjected to a no result.
Rain
Match gets called off post steady rainfall
It rained pretty steadily in Kolkata with strong winds gushing around initialy, This led to covers flying around in the beginning.
As per Cricbuzz, live visuals showed the groundstaff sitting on the covers at the beginning as apparently they didn't have the weights to place on the covers.
The match was called off at around 11:00pm IST.
Information
A valuable point for Punjab, not so for KKR
PBKS are 4th in the 10-team standings. They have 5 wins, three defeats and 1 no result after 9 games (11 points). KKR, who were 7th ahead of the match, remain 7th with 7 points.
PBKS
Summary of PBKS' innings
PBKS openers Arya and Prabhsimran added a record-breaking 120-run stand.
Arya smashed a superb 69 whereas Prabhsimran hit a blazing 83.
KKR got back in the final 5 overs and didn't allow PBKS to run away.
Shreyas Iyer got a valuable 16-ball 25 for PBKS. Josh Inglis scored 11* from six balls.
For KKR, Vaibhav Arora picked 2/29 from his 4 overs.
Arya
Arya smashes defiant 69, races to 300-plus runs
Arya's 69 was laced with 8 fours and 4 sixes. He struck at 197.14. The uncapped youngster has raced to 323 runs from 9 matches in what is his debut IPL season.
This was his 2nd fifty-plus score of the season (100s: 1).
He averages 35.88 and his strike rate is a whopping 200.62, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Singh
Prabhsimran Singh completes 1,000 IPL runs with 83 versus KKR
Prabhsimran's 83 was laced with six fours and six sixes. He struck at 169.39. Playing his 43rd IPL match, Prabhsimran has raced to 1,048 runs at 24.37. This was his 5th fifty (100s: 1).
He went past 50 sixes during this match (55). His IPL strike rate is 151.88. He owns 206 runs versus KKR (50s: 2) at 34.33.
Duel
Varun Chakravarthy dismisses Glenn Maxwell for 5th time in IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy outfoxed Punjab Kings all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.
Maxwell came when PBKS were 160/2 in the 15th over. The Aussie departed for an 8-ball 7.
Across 8 IPL innings, Maxwell averages a paltry 10 against Varun. He has scored 50 runs from 33 balls with his strike rate being 151.51.
Varun owns 5 dismissals and has bowled 13 dot balls.
Information
Poor returns for KKR's spinners
KKR spinners Sunil Narine and Varun failed to impact the game. Narine conceded 35 runs for his 4 overs. In his 3rd over, he gave away 22 runs. Varun finished with 1/39. He conceded at 9.80 runs an over.