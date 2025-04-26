What's the story

Match 44 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season saw Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings share the spoils at Eden Gardens.

Punjab posted 201/4 at Eden Gardens in 20 overs with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh hitting solid half-centuries.

In response, KKR were 7/0 after the 1st over before rain came pouring and the match was subjected to a no result.