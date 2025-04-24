What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen will be hoping to turn his side's fortunes in Match 43 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Friday.

9th-placed SRH face bottom side Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Klaasen has been one of SRH's better performers this season in what has been a campaign to forget for the 2024 finalists.

Here's more.