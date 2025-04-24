How has Heinrich Klaasen fared against CSK in IPL? Stats
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen will be hoping to turn his side's fortunes in Match 43 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Friday.
9th-placed SRH face bottom side Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Klaasen has been one of SRH's better performers this season in what has been a campaign to forget for the 2024 finalists.
Here's more.
Stats
Klaasen's performance vs CSK
As per ESPNcricinfo, Klaasen has featured in 4 IPL matches against CSK. He has scored 54 runs at 18. His best score reads 20 with his strike rate being 98.18.
Meanwhile, in 2 games at Chepauk versus CSK, Klaasen has 37 runs from 2 matches at 18.50.
His strike rate is 100.
Details
Klaasen's IPL 2025 stats and his overall numbers
Klaasen has scored 281 runs from 8 matches this season at an average of 40.14. He has smashed a solitary fifty (71 vs Mumbai). His strike rate is 159-plus this season.
Overall in the tournament, Klaasen owns 1,274 runs from 43 matches at 38.60. He has 1 ton and 7 fifties under his belt.
He has smashed 76 sixes to date.