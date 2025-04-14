Meet Shaik Rasheed: CSK's 20-year-old debutant in IPL 2025
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) added a new face to their side for their IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants.
Young batter Shaik Rasheed earned his debut cap for the encounter at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
The Yellow Army made two changes to their side for the match. Senior pros R Ashwin and Devon Conway were replaced by Jamie Overton and Rasheed respectively.
Rising star
Journey from domestic circuit to IPL debut
Hailing from Guntur, Shaik Rasheed has been a star performer for Andhra in the domestic circuit.
He first shot to fame during the 2022 Under-19 T20 World Cup, where he was part of India's winning squad.
In that campaign, Rasheed tallied 201 runs in four matches, ending as the third-highest run-getter for his side.
Since then, he has been wowing everyone with his on-field consistency.
Performance
Impressive stats highlight Rasheed's cricketing prowess
Rasheed's cricketing prowess is evident from his impressive statistics.
He has scored 1,204 runs in 19 First-Class games at an average of 46.04.
In the T20 format, he has played 17 matches and accumulated 352 runs at an average of 29.33. His strike-rate reads 127.07.
These numbers reflect his consistency and potential as a valuable addition to any team on the field.
Acquisition
Rasheed was picked for ₹30 lakh
Rasheed was bought by CSK for ₹30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction.
In an interview with Sportstar, he revealed his philosophy about batting: "My game is to play along the ground. That's my strong zone. I don't hit the ball in the air."
His introduction is expected to provide a significant advantage to the CSK team, which has been facing a series of defeats.