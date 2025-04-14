What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) added a new face to their side for their IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

Young batter Shaik Rasheed earned his debut cap for the encounter at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The Yellow Army made two changes to their side for the match. Senior pros R Ashwin and Devon Conway were replaced by Jamie Overton and Rasheed respectively.