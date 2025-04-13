What's the story

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke believes that Mumbai Indians (MI) star Rohit Sharma is on the verge of delivering a big performance in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Despite facing criticism for his poor form, with only 38 runs from four innings as of now, Clarke remains confident in Sharma's abilities.

"I think Rohit's an absolute superstar. It's just a matter of time before he makes (a) hundred," said Clarke as per PTI.

