IPL 2025: Michael Clarke backs Rohit Sharma for 'big knock'
What's the story
Former Australian captain Michael Clarke believes that Mumbai Indians (MI) star Rohit Sharma is on the verge of delivering a big performance in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
Despite facing criticism for his poor form, with only 38 runs from four innings as of now, Clarke remains confident in Sharma's abilities.
"I think Rohit's an absolute superstar. It's just a matter of time before he makes (a) hundred," said Clarke as per PTI.
Here's more.
Confidence
Clarke believes one strong innings could turn everything around
Clarke further elaborated on his confidence that Sharma will turn his form around.
"I think it's going to take one decent innings. It might be a 40, it might be a 60," he explained.
"He'll get momentum and then, you know, you'll see the best of Rohit Sharma. I wouldn't be too concerned about his form."
This just shows Clarke's unwavering belief in Sharma's ability to bounce back from his current slump.
Expectations
Clarke highlights the high expectations placed on top players
Clarke also emphasized the high expectations that accompany being a successful player like Sharma.
"We all have high expectations of the great players because they've been so successful over a long period of time," he said. "That, yeah, you're allowed to miss out on a couple of games. But class is permanent."s
Impact
Sharma's poor form has impacted MI's 2025 season
Sharma's form has hurt the performance of MI in IPL 2025.
The team has had a rough start to the season, having lost four out of five matches thus far.
As per ESPNcricinfo, their first-wicket partnership average has plummeted to 18, their lowest since 2016, and a huge drop from last season's average of 40.
As mentioned, Sharma is going through a lean patch this season, having scored 38 runs at 9.50 and a high score of 17.
Overall numbers
A look at Sharma's overall IPL numbers
So far, Sharma has accumulated 6,666 runs across 261 IPL appearances at an average of 29.37. He is the third-highest run-getter in the league's history.
He has slammed 43 fifties and a couple of tons.
In MI colors, Sharma has smoked 5,769 runs across 225 T20 matches. He is the highest run-scorer for the franchise.