IPL 2025: Priyansh Arya reflects on his aggressive intent
What's the story
Punjab Kings's 24-year-old opening batter Priyansh Arya made headlines with a sensational 103 against Chennai Super Kings in a recent 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match.
He recently opened up about his unconventional batting philosophy.
His philosophy isn't influenced by the flak he receives for his attacking nature.
"Attacking batsmen hamesha out hothe tho woh bahut gandha hi lagta hain," he told Indian Express, adding that he doesn't allow failures to stop him from playing his natural game.
Overcoming challenges
Arya's resilience shines through setbacks
Despite suffering a first-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals, Arya made a comeback with a six off the first ball in his next match against Chennai Super Kings.
Arya's resilience was bolstered by the support of Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer.
"He asked me what I would do if I get a similar ball the next game. I told him I would try to hit the ball for a six," Arya recalled of his conversation with Ponting after his dismissal.
Strategic insights
Arya's strategic approach to facing seasoned bowlers
Arya's strategic approach to batting was evident when he faced off against seasoned CSK spinner Ravi Ashwin.
"I figured out what he was trying to do, bowl into my legs and cramp me. So I decided to sweep him, and it is exactly how he bowled," Arya explained.
His ability to read the game has contributed significantly to his success in IPL 2025, where every fifth ball he faces has landed beyond the fence (15 sixes off 75 balls).
Growth trajectory
Arya's journey to becoming a 6-hitter
Arya busted the myth that being a natural six-hitter is an inborn talent.
"It is something that you get with maturity and exposure," he clarified.
His transition from a timid player to one who confidently hits sixes, shows how far he has come as a cricketer.
And this evolution wasn't fueled by external expectations but his own desire to improve and perform consistently on the field.