Despite suffering a first-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals, Arya made a comeback with a six off the first ball in his next match against Chennai Super Kings.

Arya's resilience was bolstered by the support of Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer.

"He asked me what I would do if I get a similar ball the next game. I told him I would try to hit the ball for a six," Arya recalled of his conversation with Ponting after his dismissal.