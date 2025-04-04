IPL 2025: DC aim to extend winning run vs CSK
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 17th match of IPL 2025 on April 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is off to a patchy start, having lost both their games after clinching their season opener.
On the contrary, DC have prevailed in both their fixtures so far.
Here we present the match preview.
Match details
Pitch report and streaming details
Traditionally, a low-scoring venue, teams have found it difficult to score big runs at Chepauk.
The pitch tends to assist spinners who can extract turn and bounce as the game progresses.
Considering these factors, the chasing team will have an edge, with the toss-winning captain expected to choose bowling first.
Meanwhile, the match will start from 3:30pm onward. Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Jiostar app and website.
CSK vs DC
Head-to-head record
The match will witness two strong sides with a combination of strengths in various departments.
As per ESPNcricinfo, CSK have been the more successful side in IPL history, having won 19 out of their 30 encounters against DC.
However, Delhi Capitals had prevailed in their only meeting last season.
At home, CSK have won seven of their nine matches against the Capitals.
CSK's struggles
CSK's recent struggles
In their last match, CSK couldn't chase down the 183-run target set by Rajasthan Royals.
The team's captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, was the star performer with a brilliant 63 runs off 44 balls. However, despite his efforts, they lost the match by six runs.
They had earlier beaten MI before losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Their batting has been a major concern.
DC's victory
Two successive wins for DC
Meanwhile, DC registered a convincing win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match.
The team's success was largely credited to Mitchell Starc's brilliant five-wicket haul and Kuldeep Yadav's three wickets, which restricted SRH to a total of 163 runs.
They had beaten Lucknow Super Giants in a final-over thriller in their opener.
XIs
Predicted line-ups for CSK vs DC
CSK (Predicted playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed.
DC (Predicted playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.
Impact subs: Shivam Dube and Ashutosh Sharma.
