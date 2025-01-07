Hazlewood likely to miss Sri Lanka Tests, Cummins's availability uncertain
What's the story
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is likely to be ruled out of the upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka, as per The Sydney Morning Herald.
The decision comes after he suffered a calf injury during the third Test against India.
Although Hazlewood had earlier said he was aiming for a comeback in this series, reports say his participation in the red-ball matches is doubtful.
The final decision will be taken on Wednesday when selectors finalize their squad for the tour.
WTC implications
Hazlewood's absence won't impact Australia's WTC final berth
Australia have already booked a place in the World Test Championship final against South Africa, which will be played in June at Lord's.
This means that there is no need to rush Hazlewood back into the team for the two matches against Sri Lanka.
Even if fully fit, Hazlewood would have had stiff competition from Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland, who have been exceptional.
Captain's availability
Cummins's participation in Sri Lanka tour uncertain
The availability of Australian Test captain Pat Cummins for the Sri Lanka tour also remains uncertain.
His participation hinges on the birth of his second child and his physical recovery after five consecutive Tests against India.
Three years ago, Cummins and Starc were Australia's only two frontline fast bowlers for the Sri Lanka tour, which ended in a draw.
Upcoming tournament
Selectors to pick squad for Champions Trophy
Apart from the Test squad, selectors will also pick a team for the Champions Trophy.
The tournament will be held in Pakistan and UAE from February 19 to March 9.
Cricket Australia has confirmed that Hazlewood and five other Test stars won't be available for the rest of this year's Big Bash tournament due to their international commitments.
Key player
Lyon expected to play crucial role in Sri Lanka
Nathan Lyon, who bowled a marathon 64 overs in Australia's last Test in Galle three years ago, is tipped to play a significant role in Sri Lanka.
Despite dealing with a hip issue, Cricket Australia is confident that Lyon will be fit for both Tests.
He could be joined by off-spinner Todd Murphy or left-arm orthodox spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, the most likely spinners to join him in the touring squad.