What's the story

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is likely to be ruled out of the upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka, as per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The decision comes after he suffered a calf injury during the third Test against India.

Although Hazlewood had earlier said he was aiming for a comeback in this series, reports say his participation in the red-ball matches is doubtful.

The final decision will be taken on Wednesday when selectors finalize their squad for the tour.