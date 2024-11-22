Summarize Simplifying... In short Mitchell Starc has joined the ranks of Aussie bowlers with 50 Test wickets against India, a feat achieved in his 19th Test.

His home performance is particularly impressive, with 219 wickets in 51 matches, making him the third-highest wicket-taker on Australian soil.

Starc's career milestones include being the fifth Australian bowler to reach 350 Test wickets, currently holding 360 wickets from 90 Tests.

Mitchell Starc completes 50 Test scalps against India: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:28 am Nov 22, 2024

What's the story Australia's star left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has completed 50 Test wickets versus India. The milestone was achieved on the opening day of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India at the Perth Stadium. He entered the game, requiring two wickets to get the mark. Starc got rid of both openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and KL Rahul (26), to get this feat. Here are his stats.

Starc has become the eighth Aussie bowler to complete 50 Test scalps vs India. He has joined Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Richie Benaud, and Glenn McGrath. Playing his 19th Test against India, Starc has scalped 50 wickets at 37-plus. A bulk of his wickets against India, 37 to be precise, have come from 12 home Tests. However, he is yet to take a fifer against this opposition.

Starc's record in home Tests is phenomenal, having picked 219 wickets in 51 matches at an average of 26-plus. This includes seven five-wicket hauls. Only McGrath (289) and Dennis Lillee (231) have more Test wickets on Australian soil than Starc. In 2023, he became the second left-arm bowler globally to take 200 Test wickets at home, after Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (278 scalps).

Earlier this year, Starc became only the fifth Australian bowler to achieve 350 wickets in Test cricket. Playing his 90th Test, he has picked a total of 360 wickets at an average of 27-plus. His career features 14 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls. Only Shane Warne (708), McGrath (563), Nathan Lyon (512), and Lillee (355) have more Test wickets than Starc for Australia.