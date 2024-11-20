Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite battling Parkinson's disease, cricket legend Allan Border is set to return to the commentary box for the first Test in Perth, as confirmed by Sports Journalist Tom Morris.

Border, who has previously appealed for increased Parkinson's research funding, remains a significant figure in cricket, with the award for Australia's best Male Cricketer of the Year named after him.

His decision to continue working has been met with global support from cricket fans.

Border was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2016

Allan Border to return as commentator despite Parkinson's battle

By Parth Dhall 10:20 am Nov 20, 202410:20 am

What's the story Australia cricket legend Allan Border, who is fighting Parkinson's disease, has announced his return to the commentary box for the first Test against India. Despite his physical challenges due to the neurodegenerative condition diagnosed in 2016, Border asserts that his mental acuity remains intact. Since revealing his diagnosis in 2023, he has largely avoided public appearances but is now set to commentate during the impending Perth Test between Australia and India.

Confirmation

Border's return to commentary confirmed by sports journalist

Border's decision to return to commentary was confirmed by Sports Journalist Tom Morris. In a social media post, Morris wrote, "The great Allan Border will commentate on the first Test in Perth for Fox. He's battling Parkinson's and concedes he's not moving as well as he once did, but his mind is sharp & it's awesome he's still working." The announcement has been widely supported by cricket fans across the globe.

Advocacy

Border's plea for increased funding toward Parkinson's

In April, Border appealed to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for more action on Parkinson's disease, a condition that affects over 1,50,000 Australians on a daily basis. He has been candid about how the disease has impacted his confidence and personal relationships. Ahead of World Parkinson's Day, he urged the PM and federal health minister Mark Butler to increase funding toward research into this neurodegenerative disorder in a video.

Legacy

Border's impact on cricket and personal life

One of cricket's greatest, Border has left an indelible mark on the sport. The award for Australia's best Male Cricketer of the Year is named after him - the Allan Border Medal. He took Australia to their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup victory in 1987 and played a record 156 Test matches for his country. Despite his health issues, he remains closely associated with Australian cricket.