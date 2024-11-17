How Josh Hazlewood has fared in home Tests?
Veteran Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood would be raring to make a significant mark in the upcoming five-Test series against India, starting on November 22 at Perth's Optus Stadium. Hazlewood is among the most successful Aussie pacers with over 250 Test wickets to his name. The pacer has also been impressive against India. Here we decode his stunning stats on home soil.
Second-best average in Australia
Hazlewood has been a huge success in matches played on Australian soil, picking 162 Test wickets from 39 matches at an average of 23.05. Among bowlers with 150-plus scalps Down Under, only Glenn McGrath (22.43) has a better average, as per ESPNcricinfo. Seven of Hazlewood's 12 five-wicket hauls have come at home. His best Test figures of 6/70 came against New Zealand in Adelaide way back in 2015.
111 wickets in winning causes
Australia have won 24 Tests at home with Hazlewood in the XI. The pacer has scalped 111 wickets in these games as his average reduces further down to 20.52 in this regard. The tally includes five fifers.
Over 50 wickets vs India
Hazlewood made his Test debut in December 2014 against India and bagged a five-wicket haul. He has overall raced to 51 scalps across 15 Tests against the team at 26.94. Interestingly, four of his 12 Test five-fers have been recorded against the Indian team. 42 of his wickets against India have come in 11 home Tests at 25.69.
Here are his overall numbers
Earlier this year, Hazlewood surpassed 250 wickets in Test cricket. The veteran pacer has now raced to 273 wickets from 70 Test matches, averaging 24.82 runs per wicket. He has 10 four-wicket hauls and 12 five-wicket hauls in his career. Among active Australian bowlers, only Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc have taken more Test wickets than Hazlewood.