Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood has proven his prowess on home turf, securing 162 wickets in 39 matches, second only to Glenn McGrath in terms of average.

He's particularly effective in winning games, with 111 wickets contributing to 24 home victories.

Hazlewood, who debuted against India in 2014, has taken 51 wickets against them, with 42 of these in home matches.

His career total stands at 273 wickets from 70 Test matches. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hazlewood is among the most successful Aussie pacers (Image source: X/@ICC)

How Josh Hazlewood has fared in home Tests?

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:44 pm Nov 17, 202401:44 pm

What's the story Veteran Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood would be raring to make a significant mark in the upcoming five-Test series against India, starting on November 22 at Perth's Optus Stadium. Hazlewood is among the most successful Aussie pacers with over 250 Test wickets to his name. The pacer has also been impressive against India. Here we decode his stunning stats on home soil.

Home performance

Second-best average in Australia

Hazlewood has been a huge success in matches played on Australian soil, picking 162 Test wickets from 39 matches at an average of 23.05. Among bowlers with 150-plus scalps Down Under, only Glenn McGrath (22.43) has a better average, as per ESPNcricinfo. Seven of Hazlewood's 12 five-wicket hauls have come at home. His best Test figures of 6/70 came against New Zealand in Adelaide way back in 2015.

Do you know?

111 wickets in winning causes

Australia have won 24 Tests at home with Hazlewood in the XI. The pacer has scalped 111 wickets in these games as his average reduces further down to 20.52 in this regard. The tally includes five fifers.

Hazlewood vs India

Over 50 wickets vs India

Hazlewood made his Test debut in December 2014 against India and bagged a five-wicket haul. He has overall raced to 51 scalps across 15 Tests against the team at 26.94. Interestingly, four of his 12 Test five-fers have been recorded against the Indian team. 42 of his wickets against India have come in 11 home Tests at 25.69.

Career statistics

Here are his overall numbers

Earlier this year, Hazlewood surpassed 250 wickets in Test cricket. The veteran pacer has now raced to 273 wickets from 70 Test matches, averaging 24.82 runs per wicket. He has 10 four-wicket hauls and 12 five-wicket hauls in his career. Among active Australian bowlers, only Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc have taken more Test wickets than Hazlewood.