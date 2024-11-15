Injury scare! Virat Kohli undergoes scans ahead of Perth Test
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has reportedly undergone medical scans for an undisclosed injury, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. However, despite the development, Kohli was declared fit and played an intra-squad match at WACA Stadium in Perth ahead of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener. He scored 15 runs before being caught at the second slip. The nature of his injury is still unknown.
KL Rahul also suffers injury scare ahead of Perth Test
Apart from Kohli, batter KL Rahul also had an injury scare during a practice session. The 32-year-old sustained a blow on his right elbow during an intra-squad match simulation. However, sources have confirmed that he is doing well with no further concerns relating to injuries within the Indian camp. With doubts on captain Rohit Sharma's availability for the first Test in Perth, Rahul will likely open the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Kohli's form and performance under scrutiny
Kohli, who led India to a historic Test series win Down Under in 2018/19, has been struggling with his batting form. In the previous series against New Zealand, he could only score 93 runs in three matches. His last century in the format came against the West Indies at Port of Spain in July 2023. Across his last 60 innings, Kohli has averaged a meager 31.68 with only two hundreds.
Shastri backs Kohli for upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Despite Kohli's recent struggles, Ravi Shastri, the former Team India head coach has backed him for the impending Border-Gavaskar Trophy. "Well, the king is back in his territory," Shastri said on the ICC Review show. "That's all I will tell the doubters. When you've earned that title after your exploits in Australia, it will be on your (opponent's) mind when you go out to bat."
Kohli's impressive track record in Australia
Australia is where Kohli gained redemption after his humbling outing in England in 2014. He made a stunning comeback after smashing four tons on the 2014/15 Australian tour. Notably, Kohli also scored the maiden century of his Test career in Australia (Adelaide, 2012). Kohli has the joint-most Test centuries (6) for India on Australian soil along with Sachin Tendulkar.