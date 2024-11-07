Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's cricketer, Latham, anticipates England to maintain their aggressive play style in their upcoming match, despite doubts from former England captains.

The Kiwis, fresh from a 3-0 victory over India, are eager to perform well against England, not just for the World Test Championship final aspirations but also to enjoy the game.

Latham emphasized the importance of good cricket over future implications. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The three-match series starts on November 28 (Image Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

NZ vs ENG: Latham expects England to continue aggressive approach

By Rajdeep Saha 05:37 pm Nov 07, 202405:37 pm

What's the story New Zealand cricket team captain Tom Latham expects England to continue their aggressive approach, 'Bazball,' in the upcoming Test series. This comes despite England's recent defeat to Pakistan. The Kiwis are preparing to take on England in a three-Test series, starting November 28 in Christchurch. England will be aiming to produce substance after suffering a 2-1 defeat against Pakistan. With favorable conditions on offer, one expects a massive series between New Zealand and England.

Strategy anticipation

Latham confident of England's strategy

Latham was confident of England's strategy at a press conference on Thursday. He said, "They've got an attacking brand that they like to play and I'm sure it will be no different in terms of how they like to approach it." Although former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan hinted 'Bazball' had met its match against Pakistan, Latham isn't convinced the tourists will change their game in New Zealand.

Championship aspirations

NZ's recent victory boosts WTC final hopes

New Zealand's recent 3-0 triumph over India has reignited their hopes of making it to the World Test Championship final. This is three years after they had won the inaugural title. Latham called this a "big carrot" for New Zealand to deliver against England but clarified they weren't concentrating on the future implications. He stressed, "If we're able to play some good cricket then those sort of things take care of themselves."

Words

Another exciting opportunity in store for NZ

Latham added that for the Kiwis it's about enjoying their cricket as much as they can. "(It's) completely different conditions, we're against a completely different team. We're going to have to again and be at our best, so yeah, it's another exciting opportunity."