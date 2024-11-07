NZ vs ENG: Latham expects England to continue aggressive approach
New Zealand cricket team captain Tom Latham expects England to continue their aggressive approach, 'Bazball,' in the upcoming Test series. This comes despite England's recent defeat to Pakistan. The Kiwis are preparing to take on England in a three-Test series, starting November 28 in Christchurch. England will be aiming to produce substance after suffering a 2-1 defeat against Pakistan. With favorable conditions on offer, one expects a massive series between New Zealand and England.
Latham confident of England's strategy
Latham was confident of England's strategy at a press conference on Thursday. He said, "They've got an attacking brand that they like to play and I'm sure it will be no different in terms of how they like to approach it." Although former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan hinted 'Bazball' had met its match against Pakistan, Latham isn't convinced the tourists will change their game in New Zealand.
NZ's recent victory boosts WTC final hopes
New Zealand's recent 3-0 triumph over India has reignited their hopes of making it to the World Test Championship final. This is three years after they had won the inaugural title. Latham called this a "big carrot" for New Zealand to deliver against England but clarified they weren't concentrating on the future implications. He stressed, "If we're able to play some good cricket then those sort of things take care of themselves."
Another exciting opportunity in store for NZ
Latham added that for the Kiwis it's about enjoying their cricket as much as they can. "(It's) completely different conditions, we're against a completely different team. We're going to have to again and be at our best, so yeah, it's another exciting opportunity."