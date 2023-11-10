Quinton de Kock accomplishes this wicket-keeping feat for South Africa

Quinton de Kock accomplishes this wicket-keeping feat for South Africa

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:06 pm Nov 10, 202306:06 pm

De Kock is SA's leading-run-getter in the ongoing competition (Source: X/@ICC)

The in-form Quinton de Kock has accomplished yet another milestone but this time in the fielding department. The southpaw has now become the South African wicket-keeper with the most dismissals in an edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. He accomplished the milestone with his third catch against Afghanistan in Match 42 of the 2023 edition in Ahmedabad.

De Kock goes at the top

De Kock, who affected six dismissals in the Afghanistan game, has now raced to 19 dismissals in the 2023 edition, the most for any wicket-keeper. David Richardson held the previous South African record of affecting the most dismissals in a WC edition (15 in 1992). Notably, de Kock caused 10 dismissals in the 2015 edition and nine in the 2019 event.

De Kock joins these names

With 19 dismissals in the competition, de Kock has become the keeper with the fourth most dismissals in a WC edition. He is now only behind Australia's Adam Gilchrist (21 in 2003), New Zealand's Tom Latham (21 in 2019), and Australia's Alex Carey (20 in 2019). De Kock's tally in the tournament reads 18 catches and a solitary stumping.

His run in the ongoing event

De Kock is SA's highest run-getter of the ongoing competition with 550 runs at an average of 68.75. Moreover, his strike rate reads 111.33. No other SA batter has scored 500 or more runs in a WC edition. All of de Kock's four WC tons have come in the ongoing competition. The left-handed batter will retire from ODI cricket following the competition.

A look at his ODI numbers

Playing his 154th ODI, de Kock owns 6,726 runs at 46.07. Besides 21 centuries, he has hammered 30 fifties in this format. He is the seventh-highest ODI run-getter for SA. 1,000 of his runs have come in ODI World Cups 43.47. Overall, he has affected 208 catches and 17 stumpings in the ODI format.

First SA keeper to accomplish this feat

As mentioned, de Kock affected six dismissals against Afghanistan, the joint-most in a WC match. He has joined Gilchrist (6 versus Namibia in 2003) and Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed (6 versus SA in 2015). No other SA keeper has scripted even five dismissals in a WC game. Meanwhile, de Kock has six dismissals in an innings twice in ODIs.

Do you know?

This is the 16th instance of a wicketkeeper completing six dismissals in an ODI. As mentioned, de Kock has accomplished this milestone twice as he has scripted six dismissals in the 2014 Mount Maunganui ODI against New Zealand. Gilchrist (6) is the only other keeper to accomplish this feat multiple times.