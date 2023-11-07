Ibrahim Zadran becomes Afghanistan's first centurion in World Cup: Stats

Sports

Ibrahim Zadran becomes Afghanistan's first centurion in World Cup: Stats

By Parth Dhall 05:14 pm Nov 07, 202305:14 pm

Ibrahim Zadran slammed his fifth ODI century (Image source: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran continues his impressive run in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. He smashed a composed century against Australia in a must-win fixture at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 21-year-old shared an 83-run stand with Rahmat Shah after Rahmanullah Gurbaz departed. Zadran has become the first batter to score a World Cup century for Afghanistan. Here are the key stats.

Zadran's knock powers Afghanistan

Zadran joined Rahmat in the middle after Afghanistan lost Gurbaz for 38 in the eighth over. Zadran negotiated the Australian bowlers along with Rahmat. The duo didn't allow Australia to make further inroads for the next 15 overs. Zadran lost both Rahmat and Hashmatullah Shahidi before the 200-run mark but reached his century in the 44th over off 131 balls.

Zadran enters record books

As mentioned, Zadran is the first Afghanistan batter to slam a century in ODI World Cups. He now has the highest individual score for Afghanistan in the tournament, having surpassed Samiullah Shinwari (96). It is worth noting that Zadran and Shinwari are the only Afghanistan batters with a 90-plus score in the World Cup. Zadran also occupies the third spot (87 in WC 2023).

Joint second-most ODI tons for Afghanistan

Zadran slammed his fifth ODI century, now the joint second-most for Afghanistan in the tournament with Gurbaz and Shah. Mohammad Shahzad leads the tally for the Afghans with six tons. No other Afghanistan batter has over two ODI centuries.

Zadran attains this feat

Zadran now has the joint-most fifty-plus scores (seven in 2023) for Afghanistan in a calendar year in ODI cricket with Rahmat (seven in 2018). Notably, Rahmat slammed six such scores each in 2017 and 2022.