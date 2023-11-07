Decoding the bizarre dismissals in international cricket

Decoding the bizarre dismissals in international cricket

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

Angelo Mathews became the first player to get timed out in international cricket (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be remembered for ages. Not because of any individual performance or a milestone, but the way Angelo Mathews was dismissed. The veteran SL all-rounder became the first player to be timed out in international cricket. Despite his argument, he had to leave the field without facing a ball.

Why does this story matter?

Mathews was given out because he was not ready to face his first delivery within the stipulated two minutes. He had entered the field within the given time but had some issues with his helmet which caused the delay. He had to ask for a replacement as the Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed. The umpires, sticking by the law, gave him out.

Amarnath was dismissed for handling the ball in 1986

Former Indian World Cup winner Mohinder Amarnath was the first Indian cricketer to be dismissed via handling the ball rule in 1986 against Australia. Amarnath tried to play a cut shot to spinner Greg Matthews but eventually decided to defend the ball. However, the ball was rolling back onto the stumps so he grabbed it with his hands and was given out.

Azhar Ali's bizarre run-out against Australia in 2018

Pakistan were in the ascendancy in the 2018 Test in Abu Dhabi against Australia as Azhar Ali was batting on 64. After he played a shot behind point, he walked down the crease, thinking that it was a boundary. But Mitchell Starc stopped it and immediately threw it to Tim Paine who dislodged the bails which was the end of Azhar's fine knock.

Ramiz Raja's obstructing the field dismissal in 1987

Pakistan's Ramiz Raja became the first batter to get dismissed by obstructing the field against England in 1987. A packed Karachi crowd was waiting for his century on the last ball. Batting on 98, Raja tried pushing for a double but while completing the second run, he used his bat to prevent the throw from hitting the stumps and was given out.

Inzamam-ul-Haq's bizarre hit-wicket dismissal against England in 2006

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has been associated with multiple bizarre dismissals. However, the hit-wicket incident against England in 2006 in the Headingly Test was the weirdest of the lot. Batting on 26, Inzamam was facing Monty Paneser as he tried to sweep but the ball struck his ribs, resulting in him losing balance. Eventually, he tumbled onto the stumps, knocking them over completely.

The infamous Mathews timed-out fiasco in the 2023 World Cup

Mathews arrived in the center after Shakib dismissed Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 25th over. While taking guard, the former realized that he had some issues with his helmet. Mathews then called for a helmet replacement, but the Bangladesh players had appealed for a time-out. On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth had to abide by the two-minute rule and raised the finger.