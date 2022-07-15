Sports

SL vs PAK, Tests: Decoding the stats of Angelo Mathews

Angelo Mathews has slammed 1,372 Test runs against Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

All-rounder Angelo Mathews is one of Sri Lanka's clutch performers in the longest format. The 35-year-old shows no sign of slowing down. He has two hundreds in his last five Test innings, including a monumental 199 in Chattogram. SL would be hoping to cash in on his form in the two-match Test series against Pakistan, starting July 16. We decode his stats.

Mathews has been one of the finest servants for Sri Lankan cricket in the longest format.

The veteran is enjoying a sublime run of form in 2022.

He willed the Lankans to commanding wins over Bangladesh and Australia.

If not for his contributions, SL could have been in a spot of bother.

His expertise has been put to good use against Babar Azam's men.

Runs Fifth-most runs against Pakistan among SL players

Mathews has amassed 1,372 runs against Pakistan in Tests. He has two hundreds and seven fifties and has bossed the match-ups while averaging 54.88. He has the fifth-most run tally among Lankan players in this regard. Only Kumar Sangakkara (2,911), Mahela Jayawardene (1,687), Sanath Jayasuriya (1,490), and Aravinda de Silva (1,475) have hoarded more runs than Mathews.

Performance Player of the Month for May

Earlier this year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named Mathews the men's Player of the Month for May (2022). Mathews was rewarded for his red-hot form against Bangladesh. Mathews beat fellow countryman Asitha Fernando and Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim to claim the honor. Notably, he became the first Sri Lankan cricketer to be awarded the Player of the Month.

Stats A look at other incredible numbers

Mathews has the second-most Test runs by a Sri Lankan batter since the start of 2021. He slammed 886 runs from 12 Tests at an average of nearly 50 (49.22) in this period. Mathews is only behind Dimuth Karunaratne, who has scored 1,353 runs. Meanwhile, the former is SL's leading run-scorer in Test cricket this year, having scored 529 runs at 66.12.

Career How has Mathews's Test career panned out?

In a career spanning over a decade, Mathews has scored 6,867 runs from 98 Tests at a remarkable average of 45.78. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer among Sri Lankan players in the format. Mathews also has a double-century to his name (200* vs Zimbabwe, January 2020). Interestingly, seven of his 13 Test tons have come away from home.

WTC 12th highest run-getter in ICC WTC 2021-23

Mathews has been one of the stand-out performers in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. He has punched 631 runs at 57.36. He has slammed two hundreds and as many fifties. Among SL batters, Mathews ranks behind Karunaratne, who has hammered 729 runs in this interval. Overall, he is seated 12th among the leading run scorers in the 2021-23 cycle.