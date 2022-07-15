Sports

Indian pacer Navdeep Saini to represent Kent in County Championship

Indian pacer Navdeep Saini to represent Kent in County Championship

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 15, 2022, 04:16 pm 2 min read

Saini has 148 First-class wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian seamer Navdeep Saini is set to represent Kent in the County Championship. As per ESPNcricinfo, the young pacer will play three County Championship matches and five Royal London Cup games. However, his participation is still subject to visa and regulatory approval. Saini is the fifth Indian to sign a county contract in 2022 after Cheteshwar Pujara, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, and Umesh Yadav.

Context Why does this story matter?

Navdeep, who made his international debut in August 2019 (against West Indies), is one of the few Indian bowlers with an ability to clock over 145 KPH consistently.

He represents Delhi in domestic cricket and was a part of Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

In June, Saini took three wickets against Leicestershire in India's tour match.

Career How has Saini fared so far?

In an international career spanning over three years, Umesh has featured in a total of 21 internationals for India as of now. He has snapped up 13 wickets from 11 T20Is at an average of 18.07 (Best figures: 3/17). Saini also has six ODI and four Test wickets to his name. The right-arm seamer owns 148 First-class, 81 List A, and 56 T20 wickets.

Others Saini joins Krunal, Washington, and Pujara

Besides playing the County Championship, Saini will also be available for the Royal London One-Day Cup. He last played an international a year ago. Earlier this month, Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya signed with the Warwickshire County Cricket Club for the upcoming season of the Royal London Cup. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar (Lancashire) and Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex) will also feature in England's domestic 50-over competition.

Umesh Umesh Yadav to represent Middlesex

Saini is the second Indian pacer to sign a contract with a county club this season. Umesh Yadav is associated with Middlesex for the remainder of the County Championship season. The 34-year-old replaced Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who has returned home for the impending Sri Lanka Test series. Umesh, who has played for India across formats, is free from any white-ball commitments at the moment.

Information Navdeep Saini could play next week

According to ESPNcricinfo, Saini could play for Warwickshire next week alongside Matt Henry. It is to note that Kent have struggled to take wickets in the County Championship this season. The duo could fuel their pace attack.