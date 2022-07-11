Sports

Decoding the stats of Suryakumar Yadav in international cricket

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 11, 2022, 02:36 pm 2 min read

SKY became the fifth Indian batter to slam a T20I century

Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav slammed his maiden international ton in the third T20I against England on Sunday. Although the 31-year-old fueled India's run-chase, the visitors fell short to chase a mammoth 216. Nevertheless, SKY became just the fifth Indian to score a century in the shortest format. He also finished as the leading run-scorer of the three-match series. Here, we decode his international stats.

Feats Fifth Indian batter with a T20I ton

Suryakumar, who scored a 55-ball 117, became the fifth Indian batter to slam a century in T20Is. Rohit Sharma (4), KL Rahul (2), Suresh Raina (1), and Deepak Hooda (1) are the other batters. SKY is also the third Indian to score a century versus England in T20Is after Rohit and Rahul. He has one century and four fifties in T20Is now.

Information Surya attains this feat

As per Cricbuzz, Surya now has the highest individual score in T20Is by a player batting at number four or below from a Full Member nation. He broke the record of Australia's Glenn Maxwell, who slammed 113* against India in 2019 (Bengaluru).

Stats A look at his international stats

Yadav made his international debut in March 2021 against England (2nd T20I). However, he did not bat in the match. He registered his maiden T20I fifty in his first-ever international inning (57). So far, he has played 19 T20Is and racked up 537 runs at a staggering strike rate of 177.22. Meanwhile, he owns 267 runs from seven ODIs at an average of 53.40.

2022 His numbers in 2022

Surya has played 12 internationals in 2022, having smashed 436 runs at 43.60. His strike rate in T20Is reads 200.68, while he averages 47.66 in ODIs. He smashed 171 runs in the recently-concluded three-match T20I series against England. Surya averaged 53.50 in three T20Is against West Indies earlier this year. He has a staggering strike rate of 204.39 away from home (T20Is in 2022).

T20s How has Surya fared in T20 cricket?

Yadav has played 211 T20 games in his career so far. He has scored 4,724 runs in the format at a strike rate of 144.11. Surya averages 31.91 and has recorded 28 fifties in T20 cricket. The 31-year-old has struck 171 sixes and 490 fours. Notably, Surya has slammed over 300 runs in each of the last five Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons.

