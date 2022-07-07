Sports

Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Decoding the rivalry in stats

Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Decoding the rivalry in stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 07, 2022, 02:22 pm 3 min read

India have a 8-5 win-loss record against Pakistan in Asia Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India is set to face old foe Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup on August 28. It would be the 15th edition of the tournament, with the matches taking place in the T20 format. The tournament will commence on August 27 with Sri Lanka playing host to the multi-nation event. The Rohit Sharma-led India will be keen to defend their title. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

India-Pakistan rivalries comprise must-see fixtures.

The matches are high-octane and offer plenty of drama for the viewers.

Both sides would be locking horns for the first time since the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE.

India were handed a 10-wicket drubbing by Pakistan in the 152-run chase.

Notably, both teams are stacked with able T20 campaigners to add spice to the forthcoming duel.

H2H India-Pakistan head-to-head record in Asia Cup

In 50 overs, India have a 7-5 win-loss record (one no-result). They last met in the 2018 edition, with the Men in Blue clinching an emphatic nine-wicket win in a 238-run chase during the Super Four stage. Meanwhile, their only meet in the T20 overs was during the 2016 edition. India (85/5) had snared a thrilling five-wicket win.

Information India's top performers in Asia Cup vs Pakistan

In ODIs, Rohit Sharma has slammed the most runs by an Indian batter (367). Virat Kohli follows suit (206). Spinner Anil Kumble tops the wicket-taking charts (7). Kohli (49) is the top scorer in T20Is, while Hardik Pandya has scalped the most wickets (3).

Information Pakistan's key performers against India in Asia Cup

Shoaib Malik has belted the most runs for Pakistan in ODIs (428). Spinner Saeed Ajmal has affected the most dismissals (8). Sarfaraz Ahmed (25) scored the bulk of runs in their solo T20I meet. Left-arm quick Mohammad Amir has snared the most T20I scalps (3).

Performance A look at India, Pakistan's recent run in T20Is

India have won four of their last seven outings in this format. That includes a 2-0 white-wash win over Ireland. Prior to that, India had leveled the five-match series versus SA by 2-2 (one no-result). Pakistan have clinched six wins in their last seven fixtures. Their sole defeat was against Australia in April. Earlier, they hammered Bangladesh and WI each by 3-0 margins.

India How have India fared in Asia Cup?

India are the most successful side in Asia Cup. They have been crowned winners on seven occasions. They beat Bangladesh by three wickets in 2018 final. Overall, India enjoy a 5-0 win-loss record in T20Is, while it is 31-16 in ODIs (one no-result, one tied). SL and Pakistan have won the tournament on five and two occasions, respectively. Bangladesh have been runner-up thrice.