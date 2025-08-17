This Swiss start-up is using underground spaces to power buildings

Enerdrape, a Swiss start-up, is revolutionizing urban decarbonization by harnessing underground heat to power buildings. The innovative technology uses energy-harvesting panels in existing underground spaces, making it an ideal solution for cities. The company has already deployed its system across Europe and is now focusing on older buildings in New York City . This innovative system promises energy savings and reduced emissions.

Tech details How Enerdrape's system works Enerdrape's system uses a network of prefabricated panels to harvest geothermal energy from the ground. These panels are attached to concrete infrastructure, which can store large amounts of heat. The company's technology was developed over decades by Lyesse Laloui, a professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne. He had previously created a solution for new construction but realized it only partially addressed the decarbonization issue for existing buildings.

Seasonal adaptation The system's operation During summer, Enerdrape's system uses underground spaces as heat sinks to cool buildings. In winter, it uses the ground like a battery to warm things up. The system requires one panel for every 10 square meters of a building's floor area and works with one or more heat pumps. "Enerdrape moves heat from where it's not needed to where it is," said co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Alessandro Rotta Loria.