An AI tool is speeding up patient discharges in UK

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) is trialing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool at a London hospital trust. The innovative platform, which is being tested at the Chelsea and Westminster NHS Trust, aims to speed up patient discharges by automating the completion of necessary documents. This could potentially save hours of delays and free up much-needed beds for new patients.

Efficiency boost AI tool can reduce paperwork for doctors Health Secretary Wes Streeting has emphasized the potential of this AI tool to reduce paperwork for doctors, allowing them to focus more on patient care. The platform works by extracting information from medical records such as diagnoses and test results. This data is then used to draft discharge summaries that are essential before a patient can be sent home from the hospital.

Time saver It hopes to change manual filing system The traditional manual system for preparing discharge summaries can often leave patients waiting for hours. This is because doctors are sometimes too busy to fill in the required forms. The new AI tool hopes to change this by speeding up the process, thus reducing waiting times and improving overall patient experience at hospitals.

Digital shift AI part of NHS's digital transformation Streeting also highlighted the AI tool as a key part of the NHS's digital transformation under its 10-year health plan. He said, "This potentially transformational discharge tool is a prime example of how we're shifting from analog to digital as part of our 10-year health plan." The platform will be hosted on the NHS Federated Data Platform (FDP), a software system designed to improve collaboration and service delivery between health and care organizations.