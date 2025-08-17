How China plans to lower chip reliance on US

Goal

Policy aims to strengthen China's AI computing resources

The new policy aims to bolster the indigenous semiconductor sector by mandating public computing hubs across China to source over 50% of their chips from domestic producers. The initiative is part of a broader plan to strengthen artificial intelligence computing resources in China's financial hub. It was supported by government agencies like the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and Shanghai Communications Administration (SCA), both under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).