Google Drive gets Material 3 Expressive: What are the changes?

The updated design places the entire list or grid view of files in a single large container, slightly darker than the background. Unlike other apps that separate each line in its own box, Drive opts for continuous lists. In the Files tab, Google has made the top tap indicator smaller and introduced a connected button group to toggle between list and grid views.

Rollout status

Wider rollout expected soon

The Material 3 Expressive redesign is being seen with version 2.25.310.0 of Google Drive for Android, but its wider rollout is still pending. Currently, some users are only witnessing one or two of the new components in the app. The update is expected to provide a more streamlined and modern user experience on Google Drive for Android devices.