New mRNA treatment could protect us from all viruses

They designed a nasal drip using mRNA to temporarily boost 10 key antiviral genes in your body. Delivered with tiny lipid particles, this treatment kicked off just enough immune response to block viruses like flu, COVID-19 , and Zika in lab animals—without causing harmful inflammation.

Potential game-changer in pandemic preparedness

If this works in humans, it could mean quick, broad protection against new viral outbreaks—even before vaccines are ready.

The researchers are still fine-tuning things for people, but this approach could seriously level up how we fight future pandemics.