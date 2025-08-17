New mRNA treatment could protect us from all viruses
Columbia University researchers have created a new mRNA-based therapy that could help protect against all sorts of viruses.
Inspired by a rare genetic mutation that makes some people naturally virus-resistant, the team—led by immunologist Dusan Bogunovic—found a way to mimic this superpower in others.
How the treatment works
They designed a nasal drip using mRNA to temporarily boost 10 key antiviral genes in your body.
Delivered with tiny lipid particles, this treatment kicked off just enough immune response to block viruses like flu, COVID-19, and Zika in lab animals—without causing harmful inflammation.
Potential game-changer in pandemic preparedness
If this works in humans, it could mean quick, broad protection against new viral outbreaks—even before vaccines are ready.
The researchers are still fine-tuning things for people, but this approach could seriously level up how we fight future pandemics.