Smart glasses sales have more than doubled this year
Smart glasses are having a moment—global sales more than doubled (up 110%) in the first half of 2025.
The big reason? There's strong demand for Ray-Ban Meta glasses, and there's a huge shift toward AI-powered models, which now make up nearly four out of five pairs sold.
If you're thinking about getting some, the trend isn't slowing down: experts expect the market to keep growing fast through 2029.
Meta dominates the market
Meta is way ahead with a massive 73% share of the smart glasses market, mostly because shipments of its Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses shot up by 200%.
Xiaomi also made a splash—jumping to fourth place worldwide just a week after launching their own smart specs.
Even with global tariff headaches for electronics, more brands like Alibaba and potentially Apple are set to join the race later this year.