Smart glasses sales have more than doubled this year
Technology
Aug 17, 2025

Smart glasses are having a moment—global sales more than doubled (up 110%) in the first half of 2025.

The big reason? There's strong demand for Ray-Ban Meta glasses, and there's a huge shift toward AI-powered models, which now make up nearly four out of five pairs sold.

If you're thinking about getting some, the trend isn't slowing down: experts expect the market to keep growing fast through 2029.