Ireland vs India, 1st T20I: Toss update

Written by V Shashank Jun 26, 2022, 08:56 pm 2 min read

Ishan Kishan averaged 41.20 in the concluded five-match T20Is against SA (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India lock horns with Ireland in the first of two-match T20I series on Sunday. Led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, India are stacked with able T20 campaigners. Meanwhile, Ireland would be fantasying about their chances to overcome the visitors. The news from the ground is that India have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Teams Here are the two teams

Speedsters Umran Malik and Conor Olphert will make their debuts. India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik. Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Village in Dublin will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (9:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app. Chasing sides have won eight of the 14 T20Is played here. Anything around 150-160 could be a par total. Pacers can be backed to be influential. Rain could play spoilsport in the midway and later stages.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in T20Is

India enjoy a 3-0 win-loss record against Ireland in T20 Internationals. The Men in Blue had chronicled a 2-0 series in Ireland during the tour of 2018. Their maiden encounter was during the 2009 T20 World Cup in Trent Bridge.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Paul Stirling has smashed 2,776 runs in 102 T20Is. He has a hundred and 20 fifties. Andrew Balbirnie has slammed 1,429 runs across 67 T20Is. He has five fifties in this format. Ishan Kishan has clobbered 495 runs in 15 T20Is. The southpaw averages 35.35. Right-arm quick Umran Malik will look to make an impact in his debut match.

Do you know? Indian batters have fared well at the Village

India had scored 200-plus in two games that they played at this venue in 2018. The visitors racked up 208 in the first outing, riding on Rohit Sharma's 97. In the second fixture, India managed 213, courtesy of fifties from KL Rahul and Suresh Raina.