Sports

England outclass Netherlands in second ODI: Key stats

England outclass Netherlands in second ODI: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Jun 19, 2022, 11:14 pm 3 min read

Netherlands put up a fight in the first innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England breezed past Netherlands in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Hosts Netherlands managed 235/7 in rain-reduced 41 overs. Captain Scott Edwards played a gem of an innings (78*). Fifties from Jason Roy and Philip Salt laid a match-winning foundation that eventually rallied England to a six-wicket triumph (239/4). Here are further details.

Second ODI How did the second ODI pan out?

Opting to bat first, Netherlands lost early wickets before Bas de Leede and Scott Edwards steadied their ship. Later, Logan van Beek and Shane Snater racked up a 44* run stand to power Netherlands to a 230-plus total. Adil Rashid and David Willey shone for England. England faced a few hiccups post the terrific start but managed to steer home.

Bowlers Key numbers for the England bowlers

David Willey got the early breakthrough for England. He bested Vikramjit Singh (10) and later Teja Nidamanuru (28). The left-arm quick grabbed 2/46 in eight overs. He now has 73 scalps in ODIs at 31.08. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid claimed 2/50 in nine overs. He has raced to 116 ODI wickets at 33.29. Meanwhile, right-arm quick Brydon Carse and Liam Livingstone claimed a wicket each.

Edwards 7th ODI fifty for Edwards

Edwards put up a counter-attacking show against the Englishmen. The middle-order batter hammered 78 off 73 deliveries, striking four fours and three sixes. He clocked his 7th ODI fifty and second against England. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to 628 ODI runs at 36.94. Notably, Edwards is now the ninth-highest run-getter for the Netherlands in this format. Max O'Dowd (600) follows suit.

Duo Key numbers for van Beek, de Leede

22-year-old Bas de Leede added 34 off 41 deliveries to keep the Netherlands afloat. As stated, he contributed 61 runs alongside Edwards for the fourth wicket. He smashed two fours and a six. He has gone past the 300-run mark in ODIs (314). Bowling all-rounder Logan van Beek scored a decent-looking 30* off 36 deliveries. He now has 561 runs in 13 ODIs.

Information Edwards-Nidamanuru unlock a special feat

Edwards and Nidamanuru added 78 runs amongst themselves. As per ESPNcricinfo, it is Netherlands' second-highest stand for the fifth wicket in ODIs versus England. It's also their fourth-highest stand for any wicket in this format against the Three Lions.

Duo 21st ODI fifty for Roy; second fifty for Salt

Roy battered a 60-ball 73 against the Dutch. He brought up his 21st ODI fifty. He pummelled 13 fours and a six as he maintained a striking rate of 121.67. He now has 3,732 runs at 40.12. Salt dished out a jaw-dropping 77 off 54 deliveries (nine fours). He clocked his second ODI fifty. He has raced past 300 runs in ODIs (303).

Information Morgan registers his 18th ODI duck

English skipper Eoin Morgan has had forgettable outings in the ongoing series. He registered his second consecutive duck. As per ESPNcricinfo, he holds the record for most ducks for England in ODIs (15). Overall, he has 18 ducks in 50 overs.

Duo Crucial numbers for Malan and Moeen

Dawid Malan smashed 36* off 50 with a four and a six. He has gone past the 300-run mark in ODIs (319). He averages an astounding 63.80. Meanwhile, all-rounder Moeen Ali has raced to 1,919 runs in 114 ODIs, courtesy of his 40-ball 42*. He belted five fours and a six.